McGuigan praises efforts to bring Ballmoney fire under control

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has praised the efforts of those who brought a large blaze at the former Fleming Poultry factory on the Ballymena Road, Ballymoney under control.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“I commend the efforts of the Fire Service who brought a large fire at the former Fleming Poultry factory under control and stopped it spreading.

"The fire service are expected to remain in place for at least another 24 hours.

“They have advised the public to stay indoors and keep windows closed in the immediate area because of the risk of asbestos, which is still burning in the building."