Childcare Strategy needs to be delivered - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the Childcare Strategy needs to be delivered to provide support for children and their parents.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“The Childcare Strategy must be delivered to support both children and their parents

“A survey carried out by Employers for Childcare published this week, provides findings that can help shape the strategy.

“I welcome their input and the input of all providers and users of childcare services.

“The pandemic has presented huge challenges to childcare providers and further highlighted many difficulties faced.

“With the rising cost of living placing additional pressures on many household budgets it is more difficult for working parents to meet their childcare needs.

“Any strategy must engage with these issues while recognising the role early years intervention can play in addressing disadvantage.”