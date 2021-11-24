Supermarkets and local suppliers benefitting from Protocol - Archibald

Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has said the success of Lidl over the past year has shown that supermarkets selling local produce and supplies from the EU Market are benefitting from the Protocol.

The Sinn Féin MLA:

"Over the past year LIDL's profits in the north have increased fivefold from £1.1m to £5.5m during 2021.

"The increase over the past year is in part due to its ability to reduce its reliance on British suppliers and buy more produce from local suppliers along with increased turnover.

"Back in January Lidl outlined that the majority of its supplies were now coming from the EU and local suppliers as opposed to Britain.

"The supermarket has cited its 'robust and agile local supply chain' and 'approach to sourcing locally' among the reasons for its success as the fastest growing supermarket in the north.

"This is just the latest in a long list of examples that show that the protocol is benefiting businesses and creating jobs and opportunities."