Finucane hits out at threats forcing workers off Rathcoole Site

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has hit out at vile sectarian threats to workers in Rathcoole in north Belfast, which has forced workers off a building site being prepared for new homes.

The North Belfast. MP said:

“Housing Executive contractors working on a site in Rathcoole have today been forced to withdraw from the area after sectarian threats were made against workers.

“The workers had been carrying out preparatory work for much-needed social housing in the area.

"These threats are unacceptable and have no place in our society. Sinn Féin sends its solidarity to the workers who should be able to work free from harassment and intimidation.

“The people of north Belfast are crying out for more social and affordable homes. The people behind this threat have nothing to offer and have no regard for the needs of the local community.

“I appeal to anyone with any information on those responsible for these threats to bring that forward to the police.

“And I urge community and political representatives to work together to ensure the workers can get back on site safely and as quickly as possible.”