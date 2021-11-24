Murphy calls for driving theory test centre in Fermanagh

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has called for a theory test centre to be set up in Fermanagh to help tackle the backlog.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“Fermanagh is the only county in the north that does not have a theory test centre.

“Many of my constituents have to make a round trip of around 68 miles to Omagh, County Tyrone, to sit a driving theory test.

“But recently, countless constituents have had to travel even further as they’re not able to book a test at Omagh.

“With the lack of public transport, many have to organise their own transport to and from the centres. That puts many people out of pocket, as well as forcing many workers and parents to take time off work often to transport their son or daughter.

“I raised this issue at the Assembly this week to highlight the difficulties of getting theory tests for people from Fermanagh.

“With new temporary centres set up in other areas to help address the backlog, it’s well past time that Fermanagh gets its own centre.

“I am calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to immediately put a theory test centre in County Fermanagh.”