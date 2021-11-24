Practical solutions needed to create stability for businesses and society - O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill told British negotiator David Frost today that he should focus on speedy resolutions in talks with the EU which work for businesses and creates stability for politics and society.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I told David Frost that the British government needs to focus on delivering speedy solutions in its talks with the EU.

“Prolonged talks into 2022 does not offer business and workers certainty, or create stability for our politics and society.

“I urged him to move on from his repeated threats to unilaterally trigger Article16 which would damage our economy.

“The unique access we enjoy to the British and EU markets is creating more trade and jobs, and bringing in more potential investors.

“Those sectors want David Frost to get on with working with the EU to find practical solutions and implementing the agreement he made with Europe.”