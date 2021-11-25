Funded crisis services needed not crowded emergency departments – Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has called on the Department of Health to bring forward its plan for crises services as the number of children attending emergency departments rises in the Western Trust.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I am shocked by the number of children and young people who felt that their only place of mental health care was a busy and crowded emergency department.

“The figures reported from the Western Trust give serious cause for concern, with the number of children and young people attending Emergency Departments increasing from 473 in 2019, to 527 in 2020.

“I am concerned that nothing has been put in place to address this rise and the figures for 2021 will be higher again.

“The Minister of Health has promised to publish his implementation plan for crisis services before the end of November but with only a few days left there is still no sign.

“For those in a crisis immediate support and action is needed.

"I am calling on the Minister of Health to clearly set out his plan and what additional resources he will deliver to support it.”