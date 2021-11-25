Sheerin calls out DUP blockage of Bill of Rights and Human Rights expert

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said the failure to appoint a panel of experts is blocking the work of the Bill of Rights Committee, set up under New Decade New Approach.

The Mid Ulster MLA said there is no purpose in convening a meeting of the committee until this blockage is removed and the Panel of Experts are in place.

Emma Sheerin said:

“The failure to appoint a panel of experts is blocking the work of the Bills of Rights Committee.

“This is an unacceptable DUP block on delivering rights. The DUP are opposed to equality and to rights. The DUP have made it clear that they are opposed to having a Bill of Rights at all.

“The result is, we have no panel of experts, no progress and we are no further forward on a bill of rights.

“As Chair of the Committee, I am not prepared to tolerate DUP delay in the appointment of the panel of experts or their veto of one well known and highly experienced Human Rights expert.

“Until this blockage is removed, and the panel of experts appointed, as was promised in New Decade New Approach, I can see no purpose in convening the Ad Hoc Committee.”