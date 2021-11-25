Dillon welcomes move to block destruction of records from Mother and Baby Homes

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the move by the Health Minister to make it illegal for Mother and Baby homes, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses to destroy the personal records of women and children who lived in them.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

"I am glad the Minister has agreed with me to make it illegal for any personal records to be destroyed. It is crucial that women and adopted people are able to access their personal records held by these institutions.

"I will now be in contact with victims and survivors, and I urge the Health Minister to do the same, to discuss this development. Their voices are the most important, and their input should shape this piece of law.

"Many adopted people do not know who they are, where they came from, or what their family medical history is.

"It is vital that their records are preserved and that the victims and survivors are not kept waiting any longer on truth and justice.”