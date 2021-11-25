Sinn Féin will deliver on a strategy to combat violence against women and girls - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed The Executive Office's work on a strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.

Speaking on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls the Mid-Ulster MLA said:

“Violence against women and girls remains prevalent in our society, as seen with recent spiking attacks on women.

“Every day, women and girls face regular violence in the form of domestic and sexual abuse, stalking, harassment and everyday misogyny and sexism.

“Many remain trapped in violent homes, young women in our schools and universities experience unwanted sexual contact, harassment, and violence.

“Victims of rape and sexual assault face unacceptable obstacles throughout the justice system, this needs to be addressed so women and girls have the confidence to report crimes.

“Education is crucial in terms of early intervention and prevention and raising awareness on the issue of gender-based violence, and the underlying causes of it. We need to educate people around consent, relationships, and sexual education so they do not turn into perpetrators.

“Sinn Féin will deliver on a strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, to support victims and survivors, and to deliver the supports and protections too long denied to them.”