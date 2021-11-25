Reilly welcomes launch of Irish Language promotion scheme for businesses

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has welcomed a new scheme from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey which aims to promote the use of the Irish Language by businesses and other organisations.

The West Belfast MLA said:

''The GRADAIM scheme announced by the Communities Minister will recognise businesses and organisations who provide services through the medium of the Irish Language.

''This island wide initiative will support and encourage more and more businesses to use the Irish language, enhancing the experience of Irish speaking customers and service users.

''Businesses have a role to play and in supporting and promoting the use of the Irish language and the GRADAIM scheme will hopefully acknowledge and reward the efforts of those who play their part.”