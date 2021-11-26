£650k food and heating vouchers will help support thousands of struggling families - Beattie

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciaran Beattie has welcomed the passing today by Belfast City Council of Sinn Féin’s proposal that council provide £650k to fund food and heating vouchers to support thousands of struggling families across Belfast.

West Belfast Sinn Féin Councillor Ciaran Beattie said:

“Sinn Féin proposed that council provide £650k to fund food and heating vouchers to support thousands of struggling families across Belfast, thankfully this received support today.

“This means that partnership groups will be able to get support to people who need help through what is going to be a very tough winter particularly as food and energy costs continue to soar.

“In recent weeks, a series of energy companies have announced huge price hikes, and Power NI just announced today a further huge increase of over 21%.

“This money will come from the £1.2 million made available by Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to help support councils providing food and support for families in financial hardship.”