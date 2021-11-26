Suggestion to build white elephant stadium for World Cup bid is absurd - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport Chris Andrews TD has today labelled Senator Shane Cassells’ proposal for a new white elephant stadium to enhance Ireland's joint 2030 World Cup as ridiculous.

The Dublin Bay South TD added that any money spent on Irish football should instead be directed towards improving facilities in the League of Ireland and at grassroots levels.

Teachta Andrews said:

“The suggestion from Senator Cassells to have another stadium built to enhance our chances of a successful World Cup bid was ridiculous, and completely misguided.

“Any money to be invested in capital projects for the benefit of Irish football needs to be directed towards improving League of Ireland stadiums and grassroots facilities throughout the state for the benefit of supporters, players and clubs themselves.

“The notion of a white elephant being built on a greenfield site outside a town or small city is absurd, and something we could do without.

“It would be a waste of taxpayers’ money, and ignores the potential of many League of Ireland grounds, so many of which have been crying out for funding for redevelopment for decades.

“Many grounds throughout the league could be drastically improved for a fraction of the cost of building a purpose-built stadium for a World Cup bid.

“I would hope that the silly soundbites we have heard from government party representatives, and the criticism that followed, is cause for reflection.

“The facilities that require public money are the ones which have seen little or no meaningful investment in decades, and that are already embedded in our communities.

“The last thing we need is a structure thrown up in the middle of nowhere with no ties to fans or communities, and that will likely sit half-empty for decades to come.”