Sinn Féin call on politicians to support the #MakeAmazonPay Campaign

Sinn Féin spokespersons on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD and Jemma Dolan MLA have called on politicians from all parties and none to support the Make Amazon Pay Campaign.

This global campaign to #MakeAmazonPay is being led by trade unionists, environmentalists, and progressives, and calls on legislators throughout the world to oppose the way in which Amazon’s global expansion has eroded workers’ rights and undermined environmental standards. It also calls time on Amazon's continued tax evasion across the world.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The campaign to make Amazon Pay is shining a light on Amazon’s practices, domestically and globally, and it is a campaign that Sinn Féin supports.

“While many businesses and workers have struggled throughout this pandemic, this multinational has grown its extortionate profits to levels that are unprecedented and unjustified.

“Despite these record increases, Amazon has treated its workers with complete contempt. Throughout the pandemic workers had been ordered to work in unsafe conditions.

“The company has also trampled on collective bargaining rights and has been known to lay off workers attempting to unionise, while delivery drivers have been paid less than the minimum wages and have been exploited through bogus self-employment.

“This should not have been allowed to happen, and it most certainly should not be allowed to continue. That is why Sinn Féin are supporting the campaign to Make Amazon Pay.”

MLA Dolan said:

“Our data rights are being abused and our small businesses are being squeezed by Amazon’s monopolistic practices.

“They do this while contributing little by way of tax, and instead play states off against each other in a corporate drive to divide and rule.

“In light of these abuses, Sinn Féin has signed the #MakeAmazonPay petition last year, and we are using this year to reiterate our support and encourage other representatives from across Ireland and the world to show solidarity and support the campaign.”