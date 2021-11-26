Big increase in number of people experiencing homelessness “deeply concerning” - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for October.

355 more adults and children experienced homelessness in October compared to the previous month, with Teachta Ó Broin describing this increase as “deeply concerning”.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said:

“The Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for October indicate that there are now 8,830 people, 6,317 adults and 2, 513 children accessing homeless services across the country. This is an increase of 355 people on the previous month.

“This is the fifth month in row that the Department’s official figures have shown an increase. Ever since this government lifted the comprehensive Covid-19 protections that were in place, the homeless figures have begun to rise again.

“It is important to note that these figures don’t include women and children in domestic violence accommodation, families with their leave to remain who are stuck in direct provision, and people in emergency accommodation that is not funded by the Department of Housing.

“The Minister has a rental bill before the Dáil next week. He has the opportunity to prevent more people from entering homelessness by banning rent increases.

“Furthermore, he can introduce real tenancies of indefinite duration by removing a landlord’s ability to evict tenants if they want to sell the property, which is the leading cause of family homelessness.

“Sinn Féin will be submitting amendments to the upcoming Residential Tenancies Bill which will, amongst other things, ban rent increases across the state and provide for real tenancies of indefinite duration.”