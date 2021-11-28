‘Time to ban fracking to protect future generations’ – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has said it’s time to ban fracking to protect the environment and future generations.

Speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin bill to outlaw the practice coming to the Assembly floor, the Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said:

“Sinn Féin’s Bill to ban fracking will be on the Assembly floor on Monday.

“If passed, this bill will outlaw the exploration and extraction of petroleum by fracking.

“This will also mean an effective ban on fracking across the island and will bring the north into line with a similar ban in the rest of Ireland.

“This Bill is about protecting our environment and protecting people’s health and well-being.

“Like the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Sinn Féin will continue to stand against fracking and its scientifically proven dangers to our communities.

“I would urge people to contact your MLA and urge them to support this Bill in the Assembly to ban fracking once and for all.”