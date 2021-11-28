Archibald seeking Assembly's support for paid leave for workers suffering a miscarriage

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on MLAs from all parties to extend paid leave to workers who suffer a miscarriage and to make the paid leave available to workers from they start work.

The Chair of the Economy Committee said:

"I would urge MLAs from across the Assembly to support proposals for bereavement leave and pay to be extended to workers who suffer miscarriage.

"The parental bereavement leave and pay bill is an important piece of legislation which will provide paid leave to workers upon the death of a child or stillbirth.

"The amendments would ensure this provision is extended to workers who suffer miscarriage and the north will be leading the way across these islands in providing this important support.

"I also urge MLAs to support the amendment to make the right to paid leave available to workers from they start their jobs rather than requiring a 26-week qualification period.

"It is important workers have compassionate support from their employers at the most difficult time in their lives and these amendments will ensure more workers have access to paid leave.

"I am confident the Assembly will support these progressive proposals and put new rights into law."