Michael Watt patients entitled to full accountability and transparency - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed an appeal into the Medical Practitioners Tribunal’s decision in the case of Michael Watt.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“The Professional Standards Authority has filed an appeal against the decision of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal of the General Medical Council (GMC) which granted voluntary erasure to Dr Michael Watt.

“This meant that Michael Watt could not be compelled to answer questions at the public inquiry into the Neurology Scandal and into how he treated patients.

“The decision taken to grant voluntary erasure to Michael Watt added to the sense of hopelessness and worry for the families affected by the neurology scandal.

“These patients and their families are simply seeking the truth about what happened to them and their loved ones during their time being treated by this doctor. They are entitled to full accountability and transparency in their search for the truth.

“The Professional Standards Authority is now appealing to the High Court to quash the decision allowing voluntary erasure and replace it with an order refusing the move.

“The authority cites its concern that the decision reached is in error and did not give sufficient weight to the public interest in this case.

“In a recent health committee meeting with the GMC it became clear there is concern about the decision to grant voluntary erasure considering that two earlier requests had been denied. No clarity has been provided on the change of circumstances that led to a reversal of the earlier decisions.

“So I welcome the appeal into the decision to grant voluntary erasure and hope that the families will have their day in court."