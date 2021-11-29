Road and rail network must be prepared to embrace green and sustainable transport - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said our road and rail network must be adequately prepared so we can transform the way we travel and move by moving away from fossil fuels.



The Newry and Armagh MLA was speaking during a debate on the Committee for Infrastructure’s report on the Decarbonisation of Transport.

Cathal Boylan said:



“The climate crisis must be tackled urgently. Failing to do so will cause harm to our communities and future generations.



“Transport accounts for around 23% emissions in the north. Not only this but emissions from road traffic are also linked to conditions which include strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory infections.



“It is clear we need to transform the way we travel but we need the infrastructure in place to make this a reality.

“This means delivering first-class public transport, committing to active travel infrastructure and encouraging the uptake of electric vehicles.



“It is vital we properly prepare our road and rail network so we can fully embrace green and sustainable transport.”