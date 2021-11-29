Mary Lou McDonald welcomes Cobblestone planning decision

Sinn Féin President and TD for Dublin Central Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed the decision by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission for a hotel that would see the destruction of The Cobblestone pub in Smithfield.

Teachta McDonald said:

“The Cobblestone is a key cultural space in the heart of Dublin.

“The announcement that Dublin City Council had refused planning permission for a hotel which would have effectively seen it destroyed, is hugely welcome news. It is a victory for The Cobblestone, for the thousands who campaigned to save it and for the local community.

“The widespread support for the preservation of our unique cultural spaces hopefully represents a change in approach to planning in the city.

“The same reasons given for refusing the planning application for this development should apply to the Hammerson plan for Moore Street.”