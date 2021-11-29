Gildernew welcomes extension of booster vaccines to 18 to 39-year-olds
Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the JCVI recommendation to extend the booster vaccines to the 18 to 39-year-old age group.
The chair of the health committee said:
“Today's announcement that the booster vaccine programme has been extended to include younger people is very welcome.
“The COVID booster vaccination has been shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and the spread of the virus.
“It is also notable that the gap between the second and third dose is to be cut to three months in an effort to stymie the further spread of COVID-19.
“While these measures are welcome it must be remembered that vaccines are but one tool in the kit.
“It is vital the Department of Health have an optimal level of testing and tracing in constant operation and that we all observe public health advice on hygiene and mask wearing.
“Together all these tools can work to keep us safe and to reduce the pressures being endured by our health and social care workers.”