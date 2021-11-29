Latest ONS figures show Protocol is benefitting the north - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said figures published by Britain’s Office of National Statistics highlights once again that the Protocol is benefitting the north and blunting some of the worst impacts of Brexit.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The latest statistics from the ONS show that the north has performed better economically than Britain in the face of the challenges caused by Brexit.

"This highlights once again that the Protocol is benefitting the north and blunting some of the worst impacts being seen in Britain.

"These figures come on the back of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility in Britain outlining last month that Brexit will hit the economy harder than the Covid pandemic.

"There is a steady trend of evidence pointing to the protocol doing what was intended: allowing for supply chain shifts, protecting north south cooperation and protecting the all-island economy.

“It is clear that the DUP economy minister is failing in his duty to promote the economy by taking advantage of the protocol and our continued unique access to the EU single market.

"It is time he faced reality. He needs to stop letting his flawed ideological position get in the way of the best interests of businesses and people here.

“He should focus instead on bringing forward a strategy to attract investment and create jobs using the opportunities of the protocol."