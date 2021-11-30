Sinn Féin President to travel to Washington and New York

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD is travelling to North America to brief members of the US Administration and senior Congressional Leaders as concerns grow that the British government will breach two international Agreements; the Stormont House Agreement on dealing with the past and unilaterally trigger Article 16 of the Irish protocol.

Teachta McDonald said:

"The next few weeks will be extremely critical. For narrow political interests, Boris Johnson’s Tory government is threatening to breach two international agreements; something which could have serious repercussions for everyone on the island of Ireland. The majority of people and parties in the north opposed Brexit and want to see the Irish protocol working, not undermined. The majority of people and parties in the north are universally opposed to the proposed amnesty for British soldiers and efforts to prevent families from getting truth and justice.

"Because of the seriousness of the situation, I am travelling to the United States this week to brief the Administration and senior political leaders on Capitol Hill including the Majority Leader in the Senate – Senator Chuck Schumer, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee – Representative Richard Neal and Chair of Senate Foreign Relations – Senator Robert Menendez. I will also meet with the Congressional Friends of Ireland group, senior Trade Union leaders and make an address to the New York Bar Association.

"The US Administration and Congress have proven to be vital partners in promoting the cause of peace and progress in Ireland and they are united in calling for all agreements to be honoured and implemented. Their continued support will be critical in the time ahead.

"I look forward to discussing how we can continue to work together to ensure that all agreements are honoured, strengthen social and economic prosperity as we build towards a new and united Ireland."