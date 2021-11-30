Government needs to go back to the table on Mica scheme - Pearse Doherty TD and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin TDs for Donegal, Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, have said that the government needs to remove the 'sliding scale' provision of the Mica redress scheme.

Speaking this evening, they said:

"It is clear now that the 'sliding scale' provision introduced to the Mica/Pyrite redress scheme by Cabinet today brings those impacted by Mica and Pyrite to well below the market cost to reconstruct their homes.

"That means homeowners will need to pay tens thousands of euro from their own pockets. Ordinary workers and families in Donegal and elsewhere on the west coast do not have that kind of money, which is why the previous scheme fell apart.

"The government needs to go back to the position that was articulated to families this morning and then pulled from under them - that there would be no 'sliding scale' provision.

"The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland calculator makes no mention of a sliding scale, so where this provision was plucked from we do not know.

"The Mica Action Group has made it very clear that the 'sliding scale' provision must go.

"We support them 100% in that stance."