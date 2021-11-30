British government needs to stop breaking law, treaties and its word – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA and Executive minister Declan Kearney said today that the British government needs to withdraw its amnesty proposals for British soldiers, stop breaking the law, breaking treaties and breaking its word.

Declan Kearney was speaking after British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis told political parties he was proceeding with the amnesty proposals while closing down access to the courts for victims and survivors.

Declan Kearney said:

“The British government’s amnesty proposal was rejected by the Assembly in July this year.

“We told the British government that its proposed unilateral action to give an amnesty to state forces has been rejected by victims and survivors, by political parties on this island and by human rights experts.

“The proposals have also been opposed by the European Human Rights Commissioner, UN Rapporteurs and influential members of the US Congress and if they are implemented then the issue of legacy will become permanently toxic.

“The British government’s proposals to block victims and survivors from accessing the courts, in pursuit of truth and justice, are not human rights compliant.

“It’s clear the British government is not listening to victims and survivors or to the political parties and after decades of cover-up and lies their proposals simply add insult to injury.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press for the implementation of the Stormont House legacy mechanisms, agreed between the two governments and the parties in 2014, in a human rights compliant manner.

“Implementing the Stormont House Agreement is the only way forward. I call on the Irish government to stand by the agreement it made with the political parties and the British government.

“There is no justification for further stalling on progress.

“Sinn Féin will oppose any attempt by this British government to deal with legacy on its own terms.

“The British government needs to withdraw these proposals; stop breaking the law, breaking treaties and breaking its word.”