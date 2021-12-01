Kimmins welcomes additional greenway funding

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“I welcome an additional £2 million for Councils to assist them with active travel schemes and greenway projects.

"I'm also delighted that this includes money for a number of greenways within the Newry area.

“Sinn Féin have been pushing for more money for greenways and cycle lanes to encourage safe active travel.

“Cycling can improve a person’s mental and physical health while reducing pollution and carbon emissions. To achieve this we need safe places for cyclists.

We need to embrace green transport and I will continue to call for Active Travel to be a priority moving forward.”