Kimmins welcomes additional greenway funding

1 December, 2021 - by Elizabeth Kimmons

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed additional funding for Greenways across the north. 

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated: 

“I welcome an additional £2 million for Councils to assist them with active travel schemes and greenway projects. 

"I'm also delighted that this includes money for a number of greenways within the Newry area. 

“Sinn Féin have been pushing for more money for greenways and cycle lanes to encourage safe active travel. 

“Cycling can improve a person’s mental and physical health while reducing pollution and carbon emissions. To achieve this we need safe places for cyclists.

We need to embrace green transport and I will continue to call for Active Travel to be a priority moving forward.”

