O'Dowd expresses solidarity with University Staff and students on strike action

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has expressed solidarity with the Universities and Colleges Union on its decision to take strike action for better pay and working conditions.

The party’s spokesperson on Higher and Further Education said:

I want to express support and solidarity with the University Lecturers and staff who have taken strike action in response to poor levels of pay and precarious contracts.

“It’s shocking to hear claims that these highly skilled academics are in some cases being paid less than the minimum wage for the hours that they teach and the preparation that’s needed.

“These academics are leading the way on research and teaching - they must be valued and paid properly for their work.

“I hope that this issue can be resolved so that staff are treated fairly and teaching can resume.”