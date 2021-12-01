Sinn Féin launch survey to hear from women about their experience with menopause and healthcare supports

Pictured left to right: Sinn Féin advisor Jessica Ní Mhaoláin, TD Sorca Clarke, Senator Lynn Boylan, TD David Cullinane, MLA Colm Gildernew, MP Michelle Gildernew, TD Martin Kenny outside Leinster House

Sinn Féin representatives have today launched a survey to hear from women about their experiences with menopause. The survey invites women to share their personal experience and their views on the supports in place for women during menopause.

The results will shape policy proposals on addressing this critical and often difficult stage in women’s lives.

Speaking today at the survey launch at Leinster House, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD said:

“Today Sinn Féin are launching a survey to uncover the real impact of menopause on women and its impact on their daily lives.

“It is clear that women are facing serious challenges in accessing affordable and timely healthcare in this State. Menopause is an important issue but this topic has been taboo for far too long.

“From the lack of awareness and accurate information to difficulty accessing help, women have been silenced and are struggling to access adequate menopause supports in the community, the workplace, and the wider health system.

“We know this is the case for many women, who have been struggling for decades to receive adequate healthcare supports that has been putting considerable pressure on their mental health and well-being.

“The survey Sinn Féin are launching today seeks to capture the real voices of women, to better understand how menopause has affected or is affecting them, and what can be done to better support women.

“Sinn Féin want to know about how menopause is affecting women across the island. Take our short survey and tell us your experience, we want to hear your voice. Menopause matters and we need to improve how we support women at this time in their lives."

Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew said:

"There are over 40 symptoms associated with menopause. You probably won't have them all but any can be debilitating. Lots of very capable women leave work in their forties and fifties due to a lack of support and understanding in the workplace. If you are affected by menopause in whatever way, please take our survey and let us know how you're affected and what we can do to help and support you."

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, Colm Gildernew MLA, said: "Every woman's experience of menopause can be different. That's why we want to hear from women right across the island of Ireland. Tell us your experience, so we can help design and deliver the services to deal with this important issue."