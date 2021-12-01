Colm Gildernew MLA and David Cullinane TD meet with Dublin hospital staff

Sinn Féin health spokespersons Colm Gildernew MLA and David Cullinane TD have today visited hospitals in Dublin, as part of a series of engagements with healthcare staff about their experiences.

They visited St James’ Hospital and Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, and also met with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the all-island cancer research institute working group.

Speaking today, Mr Gildernew said:

“I am delighted to be in Dublin today for these meetings with healthcare staff and want to thank everyone who took the time to share their views and experiences.

“We discussed a range of important issues, including the need for better all-island co-operation on key issues to ensure that patients get the best possible care.

“It is clear that an all-island national health service is the best option for delivering high quality care for patients and fair treatment for staff. Through better sharing of knowledge and resources, services can be improved for all.”

Teachta Cullinane said:

“I am grateful to all the staff who took the time to meet with us today and discuss these important matters.

“A number of strides have been made in recent years when it comes to all-island co-operation on healthcare, but much more can still be done.

“There are very successful examples of all-island cooperation in cancer research and congenital heart disease care which can be built on, that work better by providing services across our island-wide population.

“There are other areas which the stakeholders we met today suggested would work better with all-island cooperation and integration, such as genomics, rare diseases, and orthopaedics.

“Sinn Féin is committed to delivering an all-island national health service which works for all.”