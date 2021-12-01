Archibald welcomes support for paid leave for workers suffering miscarriage

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed support from the Assembly to extend paid leave to workers who suffer a miscarriage.

The Chair of the Economy Committee said:

"The parental bereavement leave and pay bill will provide paid leave to workers upon the death of a child or stillbirth.

"I welcome that MLAs from across the Assembly have supported progressive proposals which will ensure that bereavement leave and pay is extended to workers who suffer miscarriage.

"I also welcome that paid leave will also be available to workers from they start their jobs rather than requiring a 26-week qualification period.

“The north is leading the way across these islands in providing this important compassionate support to workers.”