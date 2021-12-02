Kearney urges support for Knockmore line in all-island Strategic Rail Review

Sinn Féin MLA for South Antrim, Declan Kearney, has encouraged people to participate in the consultation on the future of rail transport in Ireland as part of the all-island Strategic Rail Review. In particular he has emphasised the importance for those in areas adjacent to the Knockmore line to get involved.

Declan Kearney said:

“I welcome the announcement of this strategic rail review by the respective Ministers with transport responsibilities, north and south. This initiates progress on one of the commitments in The New Decade, New Approach document, which was the basis for the re-establishment of the institutions in January 2020.

“In recent weeks I have made representations directly to the north’s Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon, on the need to reopen the currently disused Knockmore line which could re-establish rail services between Antrim, Crumlin, Glenavy, Ballinderry, Lisburn & Belfast.

“There is significant local support for the reopening of this part of our rail network. Given the population growth of these towns and importance of introducing sustainable, green alternatives to road transport, I believe the time is right to bring this line back into service.

“It is vital that the current rail review takes account of the Knockmore line, and that there is actual delivery on improving the rail network in South Antrim.

“I am encouraging everyone to participate in this consultation on the all-island Strategic Rail Review which has now opened. We should all ensure there is strong representation articulating the case for enhanced rail connectivity in South Antrim, with a reopening of the Knockmore line.”