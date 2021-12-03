Government must publish cost of disability report immediately - Kathleen Funchion TD and Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Children and Equality Kathleen Funchion TD and spokesperson for Disability Pauline Tully TD have called on the Government to publish their report on the Cost of Disability.

Speaking today on UN International Day of Persons With Disabilities, Teachta Funchion said:

"This report was first commissioned in October 2018 and was tasked with examining the extra day-to-day costs faced by people living with disability.

"Those living with a disability are in no doubt that the cost of living with a disability in Ireland is substantial.

"Justifiably, people feel that their inclusion is not a priority for Government.

“I am echoing the calls of many of the Disabled Person’s Organisations and Disability Service Providers to publish this research as a matter of urgency.”

Teahcta Tully said:

"Today on UN International Day of Persons With Disabilities, I want to acknowledge the tireless activism that campaigners have been engaging in to ensure that the rights of people with disabilities are improved. The Government can and must do much more to vindicate these rights.

"I regularly meet with organisations and individuals who tell me that Ireland has one of the worst rates of social exclusion for people with disabilities in the EU.

"So many people in Ireland with a disability are fully reliant on the disability allowance, which means they are living on just over €200 a week.

"The cost of many of the aids required to a live fully independent life are extremely expensive. Having access to them makes a significant difference in people's lives and prohibitive costs can unfairly reduce this important access.

"To mark UN Day of Persons with Disabilities Amárach Research on behalf of the IHREC published data that showed 89% of people believe that employers need to do more to accommodate persons with a disability in the workplace.

"This shows clearly that Irish people want to see Government do more to develop policy and release funding that enables people living with a disability to live independent and fulfilled lives."