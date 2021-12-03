Undocumented scheme must offer hope - Pa Daly TD

With the announcement of the government’s undocumented scheme imminent, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, has today outlined the importance of reaching as many as is possible with any such measures.

Teachta Daly said:

“We previously wrote to the Minister urging that the terms of the proposed scheme be expanded, and this seems to have been somewhat heeded with an assurance that those with deportation orders against them will be included.

“The four-year residency requirement may have to be approached with common sense, given how difficult it is for many to prove they have been here for that time period by virtue of their status.

"Others who do not meet the exact criteria should have their applications also examined, and the Department should err on the side of acceptance.

“It is appropriate and right that asylum seekers with two or more years residency in Direct Provision be included in this scheme, but the government cannot ignore the fact that many who already have leave to remain have stayed within Direct Provision, given the housing crisis.

“An overreliance on the private rental market to house the newly regularised will only benefit landlords.

“The government must also ensure awareness of the scheme is as high as possible. A simple and affordable application process, with resources available in multiple languages and a strong public awareness campaign, must be undertaken.

“We have an opportunity to show moral leadership in how we treat refugees and migrants.

“Our party president, Mary Lou McDonald TD, is currently in the United States, where so many Irish people have lived in the shadows also.

“Our credibility in demanding solutions for them is only as good as what we can extend to those who are living within our borders.”