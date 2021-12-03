Sheehan calls for guidance and contingency plans for schools

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson Pat Sheehan has called on the Education Minister to urgently come forward with clear guidance and contingency plans for schools.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Having spoken with many teaching staff and parents, it is very clear that our schools are under increasing pressure as a result of COVID19.

“In recent days, school leaders, trades union representatives and parents have all expressed serious concerns about the high rates of teachers having to isolate as a result of COVID19.

“As a result, some classes have been sent home and schools have resorted to blended learning.

“I have already requested that the Education Minister brings in final year students to work in classrooms to help relieve the burden on our teaching staff and to support our children.

“Over a week later, the Education Minister has still failed to respond.

“It is now time for the Education Minister to publish clear guidance for schools and to urgently prepare contingency plans for what appears to be a deteriorating situation.

“Staff, parents and children deserve clarity without any further delay.”