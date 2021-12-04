Victims and families cannot be denied access to courts in pursuit of truth and justice - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has welcomed a decision by the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers to criticise the British government’s approach to dealing with the legacy of the past.

Speaking following the latest Decision by the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, the North Belfast MLA said:

"Once again the Committee of Ministers have expressed their profound regret at the indifference and total failure of the British government to facilitate independent investigations.

"The committee was also critical of the British government’s policy intent to close down any legal remedies for families by way of legacy inquests and civil actions.

"They also note the British government’s intent to bin the Stormont House Agreement and replace it with a mechanism to prioritise information recovery and reconciliation. This is unacceptable and a clear breach of their international human rights obligations.

"The decision also expressed frustration at the lack of progress in the Pat Finucane murder case and shoot to kill cases involving British state forces.

"Victims of the conflict and their families cannot be denied access to the courts in pursuit of truth and justice.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press for the implementation of the Stormont House legacy mechanisms in a human rights compliant manner.”