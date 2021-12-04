Taxi drivers must have access to reintroduced PUP - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, has written to Minister Eamon Ryan to ensure taxi drivers are given access to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment when it is reintroduced for workers affected by the latest Covid restrictions.

The Meath East TD said:

“The new restrictions on hospitality, nightclubs and events are going to have a major impact on thousands of taxi drivers around the state.

“Many drivers depend on the late-night sector for a large portion of their business and these fares are now gone with the new restrictions.

“With concerts and other big events now being cancelled as a result of the new 50% capacity rule, this is going to impact taxis even further.

“It’s essential taxi drivers have access to the PUP when it is reintroduced for workers affected by the latest Covid restrictions.

“Taxi drivers have had a horrible two years of business with many leaving the sector for good. They have been consistently let down by this government.

“I have written to Minister Ryan and called on him to ensure taxi drivers get the support they need during these new restrictions.”