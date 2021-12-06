Crisis in Dublin Fire Brigade must be tackled - Paul Donnelly TD

Sinn Féin TD Paul Donnelly has urged TDs to back his motion in the Dáil tomorrow to fully resource Dublin Fire Brigade.

His comments follow a meeting with shop stewards and fire service workers today, to discuss their concerns about conditions and resources within the fire brigade.

Speaking today, Teachta Donnelly said:

"Today I met with Dublin Firefighters and their union representatives to discuss the importance of ensuring Dublin Fire Brigade is fit for purpose.

"I thanked them for their invaluable service in saving lives and protecting communities across Dublin every day.

"Workers expressed concerns about the lack of personnel in the Dublin fire service and the condition and age of the existing fire equipment. Just last week there were 4 fire engines off the road and no reserve appliances available.

"They also raised the serious ongoing issue of the condition of the fire stations themselves with a newly upgraded station promised for North Strand 13 years ago that has still not come on stream.



“Workers are also fearful that ongoing staff shortages may have an impact on the service of the DFB ambulance.

"It is clear that the government must step in urgently to address these concerns and ensure Dublin Fire Brigade is fit for purpose.

“My motion would compel the government to do exactly that. It addresses these issues of staff shortages and lack of resources.

“I am calling on all TDs to back my motion tomorrow to ensure a fully resourced Dublin Fire Brigade. It’s time to support our communities and support our fire services.”