Government must provide clear severe weather guidance for employers - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said that there is a need for clear guidance for employers as we move into another severe weather event; with red weather warnings in place for numerous counties.

She said that the need to protect workers during extreme weather events is paramount.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

"In the event of a severe weather warning, there is a need for clear guidance from government as to what should and should not remain open.

“This has started to happen in respect of State services, but employees and employers in the private sector are unclear as to their rights and their obligations.

"During previous severe weather events we have seen non-essential workers being told to turn up for work without due regard for the potential risks.

“On this occasion, we have again learned of a number of employers who are intent on their employees showing up for work tomorrow; in counties where status red warnings are in place. This will not be a lengthy storm and most employers will apply common sense, but guidance from government should be in place.

“We should not be in this space.

“Sinn Féin previously introduced the Extreme Weather (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2018; which was rejected by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

"The government must now issue clear guidance that non-essential workplaces in status red areas should close tomorrow.”