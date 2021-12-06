Dublin Fire Brigade facing ‘shocking’ unresolved and deepening staffing crisis - Cllr Daithí Doolan
Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan has urged Dublin City Council to take action to address the ongoing staffing crisis in Dublin Fire Brigade.
Cllr. Daithí Doolan said:
"Dublin Fire Brigade's staffing crisis is felt right across the Dublin region. The staffing shortages has affected the functioning of fire stations, fire engines and the river rescue service right across the capital.
"I raised the issue at tonight's Dublin City Council meeting. I asked the manager for an update on progress made since September in addressing the staffing crisis. The written response I received was shocking.
“No progress has been made. Dublin Fire Brigade continues to be understaffed. This puts the lives of staff and the public at risk. This is unacceptable.
"Both management and unions agree that over 1,000 personnel are required to fully cover the service. There are currently only 965 personnel in place.
"City Council management must employ and train those waiting on the staff panel and need to immediately start recruiting as a matter of urgency to meet the demands of a modern fire service."