Murphy hails sign-off for new Lisnaskea health centre

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has welcomed approval for a new state-of-the-art health care centre in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.

Speaking after the business case was signed off, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“I’m delighted that the business case for the new health care centre in Lisnaskea has now been signed off by the Health Minister.

“I also welcome the commitment from the Finance Minister Conor Murphy that the funding is secured for this £18.5 million project.

“Since becoming an MLA, making progress on this health centre has been a priority to deliver first-class services for the people of Lisnaskea.

“I will continue working to ensure this centre is now delivered without any more delay for the benefit of everyone in the local area.”