McHugh expresses condolences after A5 road death

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has expressed condolences following the death of a young man on the A5 road.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I’m deeply saddened that a local young man has died on the A5 road near Strabane.

“This has shocked the local community who are devastated at this tragic news.

“I want to extend my condolences to his family and friends at this sad and very difficult time.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene.”