Ferguson hails plan to build 100,000 homes

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed the launch of Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey’s plan to build 100,000 over the next 15 years.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has launched a plan to build 100,000 homes over the next 15 years on her visit to Derry today.

“This will deliver high-quality, social and affordable homes in record breaking numbers for workers and families across the north.

“I have seen the impact of the Housing Executive stopping building homes in our communities, that’s why we are transforming housing and working to kickstart a major house-building programme.

“Everyone should have access to a stable and secure home.

“Delivering more social and affordable homes is a priority for Sinn Féin in government.”