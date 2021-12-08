End of controversial fast-track planning welcome but transitional arrangements far too generous - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has urged Minister O'Brien to consider his amendments to the planning bill being debated in the Dáil later this evening.

Sinn Féin’s amendments would ensure that the failed Strategic Housing Development (SHD) legislation would be abolished and would not linger on until the autumn of 2022.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“This evening, the Dáil will conclude its consideration of the government’s new planning bill, which seeks to replace the deeply flawed SHD planning legislation.

“The SHD legislation didn’t work, and we welcome the fact that the government is repealing it. The legislation side stepped local democratic planning structures and led to an influx of judicial reviews.

“Local communities must be involved in the planning process and returning large scale residential planning decisions to the relevant local authorities is the right move.

“It is deeply unfortunate, however, that the SHD application and decision process will be with us through most of 2022, with some planning applications continuing under this flawed process until October 2022.

“This scenario is hugely familiar. The Minister similarly delayed the implementation of planning restrictions on co-living.

“Minister O’Brien has not yet provided a satisfactory reason as to why he has extended such generous transitional arrangements for developers under a process that he knows does not work.

“Sinn Féin has amendments to ensure that the SHD legislation doesn’t linger into late 2022. I hope the Minister at least gives them thoughtful consideration during the Dáil debate.”