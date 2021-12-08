Ormeau Road families should face no further delays in campaign for truth - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has extended support to the families of the Sean Graham’s Bookies Massacre on the Ormeau Road in 1992.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The events last February which saw the arrest of a victim during a short wreath laying ceremony at the scene of the murders was shocking and appalling.

“I note that Mark Sykes is to invoke the internal review mechanism in relation to the PPS decision and we support any legal action to remedy this injustice.

"These families have been frustrated by delays in getting to the truth of what happened that day, the Police Ombudsman's report into the murders must be published as soon as possible.

“There has been too many false dawns in terms of disclosure in now these families are faced with threats to use Public-interest immunity and Closed Material Procedures.

"There is a pressing need to address the legacy of the past and that needs to be done by implementing the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner.

“These families, like all bereaved in the conflict, are entitled to know the truth about the deaths of their loved ones and should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.”