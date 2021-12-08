MacManus Commends Work Of Mayo North East LEADER Partnership

The Sinn Féin MEP was on a constituency visit to Foxford with Cllr Gerry Murray



Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended Mayo North East LEADER Partnership for their work in supporting local communities through LEADER and other EU funding programmes. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after a recent meeting with Mayo North East LEADER Partnership CEO Justin Sammon alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Cllr Gerry Murray.



MacManus said:

“Local development strategies are more effective and efficient if decided and implemented at grassroots level. LEADER funding supports a ‘bottom-up’ approach to bring about positive change in rural areas through training and up-skilling in communities and in supporting individuals and community groups to access the required funds for their development projects.”



“This provides rural individuals and community groups with greater decision-making responsibilities around the future development and direction of their local area. It helps to revitalise rural society by creating greater employment opportunities at local level and builds strong social cohesion and collaboration within rural communities.”



“LEADER has benefited countless individuals and groups in almost every town and village across Ireland. It is a hugely important programme for our rural communities, many of which would be lacking in basic facilities without it.”



The Midlands Northwest MEP praised the work of Mayo North East LEADER Partnership, “I was delighted to visit Mayo North East LEADER Partnership and hear about the positive impact of LEADER and other EU funding programmes in the local area. I would like to commend them for their excellent work in supporting local communities through these programmes. I’d also like to thank and commend my party colleague Cllr Gerry Murray who continues to do incredible work for the people of Co. Mayo.” ENDS





Pictured are (L-R): Justin Sammon (CEO), Cllr Gerry Murray, Chris MacManus MEP



