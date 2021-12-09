High Street Voucher extension ‘necessary’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the decision to extend the deadline to use the High Street Voucher from the 14th to 19th December is ‘necessary’.



The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome the extension of the deadline for people to spend the High Street Voucher from the 14th to the 19th of December.



“With up to 50,000 people still needing to activate the card and several thousand others waiting on their card to arrive, this decision was necessary to ensure people can spend the voucher in our local shops.

“I hope this extension will ensure people get the opportunity to use the full amount of their voucher and once again I would encourage people to use it to support local businesses.

“It is important that this extension is effectively communicated by the Department.”