British government pre-travel plans for non-Irish EU citizens ‘unworkable’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has described the British government's plan to require non-Irish EU citizens living in the south to have to apply online for pre-travel clearance to cross the border as unworkable.

And she said that clearly those in the British government who came up with the proposals have no notion about daily life in Ireland and the impact this will have on workers who cross the border for work.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The British government's 'Nationality and Borders Bill' is deeply concerning, particularly proposals that would require non-Irish EU citizens living in the south to apply online for pre-travel clearance to cross the border.

“These plans are completely unworkable.

"Once again Ireland is collateral damage as the British government pursues insular and narrow nationalistic policies flowing from its Brexit agenda.

"Thousands of workers including non-Irish EU citizens cross the border daily, others do so for family and other reasons.

"This would be a damaging policy that would be unenforceable and highlights the complete lack of understanding by those in the British administration who came up with these proposals.

"It is clear they haven't a notion about daily life here, nor the impact these proposals would have for workers, never mind for social and family life and for tourism.

"They need to scrap this proposal and the Irish government needs to make clear to the British government how concerning and fundamentally unworkable these proposals are."