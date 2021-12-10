Begley welcomes proposed funding for A5

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed proposed funding in the Executive’s draft Budget to begin work on the A5 road.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“I welcome that Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy has included over £113m to begin work on the A5 road in the proposed Executive budget.

“The upgrade of the A5 will improve connectivity between the north west and the rest of this island.

"It will tackle regional imbalance, improve the economy and creating jobs.

“The A5 upgrade is vital for road safety as it is currently considered one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland.

"Given the significant strategic importance of this project it is vital that the upcoming public inquiry proceeds without any further unnecessary delays.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to deliver this crucial project to better people's quality of life and unlock the economic potential of this region.”