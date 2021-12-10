Health a priority in Executive draft budget – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed proposals which prioritise support for the health service in the Executive’s draft Budget.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Sinn Féin has prioritised increased funding for health in the budget to transform our health service, tackle waiting lists and support health and social care workers.

“Finance Minister Conor Murphy is committed to ensuring that the health service and health workers receive the maximum support possible, and that people can readily access treatments when required.

“Tory governments have shamefully attacked and stripped our health service of funding over the last decade.

“This is Sinn Féin in government working to protect our health service and our healthcare workers and ensure that people can access the healthcare they need.”