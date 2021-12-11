Sinn Féin to move Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill in Dáil next week – Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has announced the party will move the Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill 2021 next week. The Bill was launched this week and is co-signed by six opposition groupings in the Oireachtas.

The motion will be moved by Sinn Féin during Private Member’s Business next Tuesday.

The Simon Communities Bill proposes an amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act that will provide for an intervention by the relevant local authority to help prevent families from entering homeless services.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Next week, Sinn Féin will debate the Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill. This is a vital piece of legislation which creates crucial protections for people at risk of homelessness.

“The Bill has cross party support across the opposition benches.“I am urging all government TDs to back the Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill and support this important measure to protect people from homelessness.

“This Bill provides for the automatic extension of notice periods for residential tenancies where a tenant is certified as being at risk of homelessness and allows a local authority to engage for a three-month period with a person or family who is at risk of homelessness.

“This is an important intervention as unfortunately recent homeless figures have risen dramatically. Behind these figures are real lives which are turned upside down by the devastating impact of homelessness.

“I want to thank the Simon Communities for their tireless work on this important piece of legislation and their ongoing advocacy.

“Homelessness is far too common. Taking action to keep families in their homes and prevent them from entering homelessness in the first place is a vital step to protecting people and preventing homelessness.

“Too often, the government pays lip service to the issue of preventing homelessness but fails to follow through with the necessary action to make a real difference. We need to do all we can to help those at risk of homeless to stay in their homes.

“I am urging the government to support this Bill and work together with us on this. It’s time to protect families from eviction and support this Bill on Tuesday.”

The Bill is available to view at this link